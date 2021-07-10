Callahan, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
July 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHootenanny, a new book written by Keven D. Krueger and illustrated by Mimi Bailey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hootenanny is a story about congregating together and celebrating song, nature, love, time, and friendship without boundaries. Written and illustrated for children, author Keven D. Krueger's hope is they learn to love, listen, and sing through this simple poem with a simple point. Be kind. Listen. Love. And remember, sharing space and time is precious. Live each moment to the fullest; tomorrow will be comin' soon.
About the Author
Keven D. Krueger is a deeply passionate poet, artist, stone mason, father, husband, and friend. He loves nothing more than sitting amongst the mountains and listening to their songs and the stories they tell.
About the Illustrator
Illustrator Mimi Bailey is a self-taught, full-time artist. She finds beauty in the details and loves the challenge of telling a story with an image and catching a moment or idea and turning it into reality with paper and watercolor, always with a twist of whimsy and humor.
Hootenanny is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7230-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hootenanny/
