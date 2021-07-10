Ostara Systems Obtains ISO 27001 Certification
July 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsOstara Systems Ltd. are proud to announce that they have received ISO 27001 certification, confirming and proving their commitment to maintaining the highest levels of data security.
ISO 27001 is an international standard for the management of information security. It details requirements for implementing and maintaining an information security system, as well as the framework to continually improve this system.
Since its foundation, Ostara has operated to a set of ISO 27001 compliant policies and procedures, aware of the importance of following industry standards with regards to data security. However, over the past year, efforts have been made to work alongside an independent ISO consultant and auditor, to move from just working to this standard, to obtaining the certification.
The Ostara CAFM System contains a huge wealth of information, to be used as a part of our clients' maintenance management processes. This certification confirms to both our current and future clients, that their data will be safe and secure within the Ostara System.
Further Information
If you would like to find out more about the Ostara CAFM System, and how it could assist your business, or would like to arrange a demonstration, please contact Ostara by email, info@ostarasystems.com, or by phone 0844 880 2582.
