Fayetteville, GA Author Publishes Realistic Fiction Novel
July 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOut of Fire and Ash, a new book by Jerry R. Stapleton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Out of Fire and Ash tells the story of three brothers seeking answers. A terrible accident shatters their lives, tearing them apart and separating them by years and distance. But the loss of their parents at such a young age also sparks an intense desire to know their history, a history that paints a vivid picture of how their parents met in war-torn Germany and their struggles to build a life and family together.
About the Author
Jerry R. Stapleton is a retired commercial banker who resides in Fayetteville, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. His forty-five-year career includes President/CEO of a small community bank. He is an active runner since his retirement, primarily 5Ks and 10Ks. He's logged in more than 2,000 miles in five years. Jerry's two sons, Danny and Chris, have been very supportive of this venture. Out of Fire and Ash is his first book.
Out of Fire and Ash is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1370-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/out-of-fire-and-ash/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/out-of-fire-and-ash/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
