Staten Island, NY Author Publishes Poetry
July 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeyond the Earthly Flowers, a new book by Frank Nizzare, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Beyond the Earthly Flowers contains powerful poetry with emotion, spirituality, ideals, love, fantasy, and philosophy. Poet Frank Nizzare uses his own life experiences to express a wide array of experiences through insightful and meaningful poetry through dreamlike stanzas that will leave readers captivated.
Beyond the Earthly Flowers is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3482-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/beyond-the-earthly-flowers/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
