Vagabond Author Publishes Travel Memoir
July 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTwo for the Road: The Romance and Adventure of RVing in Retirement, a new book by Suzette M. Nadeau, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After raising a daughter and four sons, John and Suzette Nadeau spend their retirement years on the road in their RV. Join the Nadeau's as they travel across the country, and make it to all fifty states. The sights, people, and new experiences are highlighted by the beautiful relationship of a couple who love each other-where they've been, and where they go in their RV.
About the Author
Suzette M. Nadeau took art classes at the York Art Association in York, Pennsylvania at York College of PA. She has sold many pieces, including commissioned works.
Two for the Road: The Romance and Adventure of RVing in Retirement is a 172-page paperback with a retail price of $54.00 (eBook $49.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4272-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/two-for-the-road/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/two-for-the-road-the-romance-and-adventure-of-rving-in-retirement/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us