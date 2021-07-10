Coral Springs, FL Author Publishes Success Guide
July 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News35 or More Strategies for My Success, a new book by David Platt, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The digital marketing frontier and the social norms we acquire throughout life keys to "Success." Social media norms and networking norms are keys to "Success" in the workplace and your personal goals. Communication and cohesion and how we interact with other people are keys to "Success." With this mindset, these skills will allow you to have confidence and great deal or more "Success" in your life. Keep these skills in mind when communicating with people, always be responsive and caring, be business savvy, always be courteous, be helpful to others, respectful to others, and be committed. Make them feel like they're number one on the list and ahead of the rest for the best and most "Successful" results.
About the Author
David Christopher Platt was born in Montreal, Canada. While growing up, he has lived in New York, Colorado, and New Mexico. Later, he and his family moved back to New York, where they all currently reside, loving the many different cultures and countryside that surrounds them.
35 or More Strategies for My Success is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63661-022-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/35-or-more-strategies-for-my-success/ or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/35-or-more-strategies-for-my-success/
