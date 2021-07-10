Atlanta, GA Author Publishes Romance Novel
July 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGlass Houses of the ATL, a new book by Symoan Nicole, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Glass Houses of the ATL is an urban tale that has a lot of twists and turns, suspense, and steamy sex-a page-turner from beginning to the end. The characters in this book are everyday people that the reader can relate to and identify with, everyone who wants to find that one true love but it seems to always end up with the wrong person.
Will Stefan finally find a true love of his own or continue to chase after a thug named Deep, who is a drug lord in the ATL, on the downlow and married? Readers will learn that we all are human and make many mistakes on our journey of life, and at the end of the day everyone wants to be respected, loved, and understood without judgments or a closed mind.
About the Author
Symoan Nicole is a nursing student, a writer, and a survivor of life. She has learned that "No matter what hardship life hurdles your way, keep pushing until you see the light." She has had a lot of setbacks upon trying to write her book but she did not give up; she kept trying even on days she wanted to quit. There were days she even doubted herself but with constant motivation from her family, friends, and the love of her life Mr. C. K Franklin who is the one who planted the idea that she can do anything she puts her mind to and to just stay focused, with these words of encouragement she was able to block out the negative energy of the haters. Symoan Nicole started from the bottom now she's here and the view is amazing.
Glass Houses of the ATL is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4240-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/glass-houses-of-the-atl/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/glass-houses-of-the-atl/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
