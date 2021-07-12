Laguna Beach, CA Author Publishes Book on the Universe
July 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPlaying Scales: Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It, a new book by Harold Toliver, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Like its predecessor, Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In, Playing Scales puts common concepts, measurements, and comprehensive views of world history in the context of the natural continuum. Its dimensions, extent, history, and atomic matter determinism pose difficulties in adjusting things human to it. We need to understand what that is. Only then can we adjust beliefs and concepts of human history to it. The composite picture frames such other disciplines as anthropology, paleontology, philosophy, and religion. It provides a framework for cultural histories from their origin to their current state.
About the Author
Harold Toliver is a retired professor of literature at the University of California Irvine. His main goal since retiring has been to improve the links between the humanities, mostly their philosophy and literature, and the sciences. In this book the latter are mainly physics from quarks to quasars, cosmology, and astronomy. What these and other disciplines say about the nearly fourteen-billion-year history of atomic matter and natural history is established well enough to be used as a guide to getting other pursuits in perspective.
Playing Scales: Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It is a 356-page paperback with a retail price of $56.00 (eBook $51.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7185-5 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/playing-scales-scanning-and-sizing-the-universe-and-everything-in-it/
