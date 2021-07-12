Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Dog Book
July 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHowie Kazowie, a new book written and illustrated by Ann Marie Schade, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Howie Kazowie is the story of a silly, unique dog who is half beagle and half basset, which means he is half crazy and half lazy! This silly and fun rhyming tale shows how stubborn he can be and his funny faces, which are sure to put a smile on yours.
About the Author
Ann Marie Schade has a bachelor's degree in mathematics and a master's in project management. She is a graduate of Youngstown State University. She is a mother of two sons and a new grandmother.
A few years ago, Schade decided to get a brother for her beagle, Henry, so along came Howie! She fell in love with him and all beagle-bassets and hopes you do too!
Howie Kazowie is a 34-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3390-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/howie-kazowie/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us