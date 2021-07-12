Canton, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
July 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPaw Prints on My Blanket, a new book by Jacqueline Lindquist, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Paw Prints on My Blanket is the true story of an apricot-colored Toy Poodle who came into author Jacqueline Lindquist's life and brought her happiness and laughter. He was playful and would dance on his hind legs for treats. He was her shadow on walks down to the creek, out to the garden, or on trips to McDonald's for takeout. He would wait by the door for his owner to come home from work, tail wagging vigorously. The holidays were even better, because he would be under the tree with all the presents. Included are many happy memories of Sandy.
Paw Prints on My Blanket is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7801-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
