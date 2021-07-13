San Ramon, CA Financial Expert & Author Publishes Book on Wells Fargo
July 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSCANDALOUS! HIGHWAY ROBBERY - Wells Fargo Falls Off The Wagon, a new book by Alan B. Jonas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
SCANDALOUS! HIGHWAY ROBBERY - Wells Fargo Falls Off The Wagon details the high-pressure, shady practices in banking and their resulting massive fines, as Wells Fargo robbed thousands of customers by opening millions of unauthorized accounts they didn't need or understand. The author hopes that readers will exercise caution rather than paying for bank services such as insurance and investments and also be wary of safe deposit boxes, which have few federal laws protecting them.
About the Author
Alan B. Jonas earned his M.A. at NYU's School of Education and went on to work in radio, first at WMGM in New York at the recommendation of Judy Garland, and later at NBC prior to his career in finance. He then became a stockbroker, investment advisor, and Certified Financial Planner ™ in a career spanning over fifty years. Alan co-founded The Financial Store, the first financial services firm ever located in a shopping center. He was the Stock Market Reporter for KSFO Radio and the Financial Reporter for KPIX-TV in San Francisco.
Alan has written articles on financial topics for fourteen magazines and newspapers and was featured in Money Magazine's Investor's Roundtable. He has lectured to thousands at local colleges across the San Francisco Bay Area. In his spare time Alan enjoys tap dancing and musical theater. His first book is Facebook's About Face–The Ugly, The Bad and The Good.
Visit the author's website at https://alanbjonas.wordpress.com/
SCANDALOUS! HIGHWAY ROBBERY - Wells Fargo Falls Off The Wagon is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7192-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/scandalous-highway-robbery-wells-fargo-falls-off-the-wagon/
