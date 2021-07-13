Great Falls, MT Author Publishes Children's Book
July 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsQuail Run, a new book by Marilyn Cron, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Author Marilyn Cron is a lover of animals. Quail Run came about in Arizona when she discovered another bird to love, quail! Meet two quail brothers, Bob and Bill, who ask old friends for advice, and that advice will make you laugh. Adventure with them as they discover two new friends who come to the rescue when a bully is involved. You will love this story of how a bullying problem is solved with the help of two new friends.
About the Author
Marilyn Cron is a retired teacher and motorcycle rider from Montana. She is an award-winning writer and now also an author/illustrator. She is always looking for the next story to share with her grandchildren. Cron and her husband travel to Arizona in the winter and enjoy desert rides on their Ranger.
Two of the delightful characters from Quail Run are featured in the photo of the author.
Quail Run is a 38-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7903-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/quail-run/ or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/quail-run/
