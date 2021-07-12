ANSGAR ESCHKÖTTER JOINS SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM OF THE PS GROUP

– Effective July 2021, Ansgar Eschkötter will strengthen the management of the PS Group, which consists of PB Pharma, PS Pharma and PS Marketing & Outsourcing GmbH. Along with Cannamedical Pharma, the PS Group forms the Semdor Pharma Group.For PS Group, Eschkötter is the key to future-oriented change managementWith Ansgar Eschkötter, the PS Group benefits from many years of pharmaceutical expertise and will significantly integrate dynamic innovation and change management as strategic cornerstones within the top management to take the company to the next level of evolution together with Dr. Silvia Gerke."Ansgar Eschkötter, is a highly skilled manager who will oversee our transformation and expansion within the PS Group and secures the long-term success. We are pleased to welcome him to the leadership team as we prepare for our next stage of growth at Semdor Pharma Group" says David Henn (CEO Semdor Pharma Group).Ansgar Eschkötter who between January 2012 and March 2015 was CEO of Orifarm Germany is well experienced in the field of innovation, transformation and (re-)positioning of business models and brands as well as the corresponding processes and structures. The economist's special focus is on the overall optimisation of the value chain across the entire product experience while simultaneously achieving cost efficiency.PS Group aims market leadership in EuropeWithin the Semdor Pharma Group, the PS Group has a strategic key position. The PS Group was founded in 1993 and is an experienced narcotic full-service provider specialised to provide key narcotic and medical cannabis players the broadest selection of market-leading product importing, handling, packaging and formulation services."Ansgar Eschkötter's career is impressive and with his strategic and international expertise he is a very good match for us. Using his management experience, he will drive further steady development for the PS Group ," says Rolf Hoffmann Board member (Semdor Pharma Group).