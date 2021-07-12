ABIM Announces New Specialty Board Members
Philadelphia, PA – The American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) today announced new appointments to eight of its twelve Specialty Boards.
Specialty Boards are composed of physicians from a diverse range of practice types as well as members of the interprofessional healthcare team and public who provide important perspectives on what constitutes excellence in patient care. Specialty Board members work with physicians and medical societies to develop Certification and Maintenance of Certification (MOC) credentials to recognize physicians for their specialized knowledge and commitment to staying current in their field.
"Specialty Board members play an important role by bringing their medical knowledge and practice experience they have gained in their field to inform exciting enhancements to Certification and MOC. As we continually improve and refine our programs, members ensure they are clinically valid and relevant to practice." said Richard J. Baron, MD, President and CEO of ABIM. "New members bring a fresh perspective and unique expertise, and I look forward to learning from each of them during their time on ABIM's Governance."
New members of the ABIM Specialty Boards are:
Cardiovascular Board:
Chair, Andrea M. Russo, MD, is Professor of Medicine at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, Director of Electrophysiology and Arrhythmia Services, Director of Cardiovascular Research and Director of the Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology Fellowship Program at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ. Dr. Russo has been a member of the Cardiovascular Board since 2019.
Simbo Chiadika, MD, is Associate Professor of Medicine at McGovern Medical School/University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, TX. She is the Director of Cardiovascular Services at the UT Health community clinic and serves as Co-director of Quality Initiatives in Cardiology.
David E. Good, MD, is a general cardiologist at the Alaska Native Medical Center. He is also a United States Air Force Reserve Flight Surgeon, commander of the 477 AMDF at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
Critical Care Medicine Board:
Dan H. Gottlieb, PhD, is a clinical psychologist, author, and teacher. For more than thirty years, he was the host of "Voices in the Family", an award-winning mental health call-in radio show aired on WHYY 90.9 FM, Philadelphia's NPR affiliate.
Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism Board:
Ann Marie Hasse, is a practicing nurse and a Certified Diabetes and Educational Specialist. She is also the inpatient diabetes educator at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, NY.
Geriatric Medicine Board:
Carol Cronin, MSG, MSW, is Executive Director of the Informed Patient Institute, an organization she founded in 2007.
Thomas Reske, MD, PhD, is Associate Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at the Louisiana State University Health Science Center in New Orleans, LA. He is also Interim Section Chief and Fellowship Program Director of the Geriatric Medicine Fellowship Program.
Jorge G. Ruiz, MD, is Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, FL and Director of its Geriatric Medicine Fellowship Program at Jackson Hospital. He is also the Associate Director for Clinical Affairs, and senior investigator at the Miami VA Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center.
Mandi M. Sehgal, MD, is Program Director for the Geriatric Medicine Fellowship at Cleveland Clinic Florida and is a Clinical Affiliate Professor at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Schmidt College of Medicine in Boca Raton, FL.
Infectious Disease Board:
Chair, Erica N. Johnson, MD, is Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the Program Director for the Internal Medicine Residency at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Dr. Johnson has been a member of the Infectious Disease Board since 2019.
Jorgelina T. de Sanctis, MD, is Program Director of the Infectious Disease Fellowship at Spectrum Health/MSU in Grand Rapids, MI.
Sasha Gbedemah, MSN, RN, is an Infection Prevention Program Manager for Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford (HEB). She also serves as an Infection Prevention Consultant for the AHRQ ECHO National Nursing Home COVID-19 Action Network.
Internal Medicine Board:
Jacqueline C. Stocking, PhD, RN, is a paramedic/nurse-scientist and a healthcare quality improvement expert. She is also Assistant Adjunct Professor at the University of California, Davis in the Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine.
Nephrology Board:
Sana Waheed, MD, is a clinical nephrologist at Piedmont Nephrology and Internal Medicine in Atlanta, GA, where she takes care of patients across a wide spectrum of kidney diseases.
Rheumatology Board:
Elise Carlson, MD, is a private rheumatologist at New Haven Rheumatology in New Haven, CT. She is also an Assistant Clinical Professor at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven.
Shannon Scielzo, PhD, is Associate Professor and the Associate Director of Education in Internal Medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX.
