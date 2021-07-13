Davie, FL Author Publishes a Collection of Short Sayings
July 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFather's Sayings, a new book by Eugene Peterson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Father's Sayings is a book from parents to children. It captures special moments and old sayings, and brings peace and harmony to families who abide by these tidbits of wisdom. Through his collection of short sayings, Eugene Peterson hopes to bring understanding to families.
About the Author
Eugene Peterson is thankful to God for his beautiful life. He made Peterson strong enough to endure any problem, and granted him peace as he watched his children grow. Father's Sayings is a gift from Peterson to his children, a way of remembering the wisdom he's forgotten.
Father's Sayings is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (Hardcover $22.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4796-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/fathers-sayings/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fathers-sayings-pb/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us