ABIM Announces New Board and Council Members

Chair, ABIM Board of Directors, Yul D. Ejnes, MD, board certified in internal medicine, is in private practice at Coastal Medical in Cranston, Rhode Island, which he co-founded in 1995. He also serves as Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. Dr. Ejnes has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2016, and is a former member of ABIM's Internal Medicine Board. As Chair of ABIM's Board of Directors, Dr. Ejnes will also serve as a member of the ABIM Foundation Board of Trustees.

Chair-Elect, ABIM Board of Directors, Rajeev Jain, MD, is a board certified gastroenterologist in private practice in Dallas, Texas since 1999. He is a partner at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants and serves as Chief of Gastroenterology at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. He is also a Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. He has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2016.

Secretary, ABIM Board of Directors, Robert O. Roswell, MD, is Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell where he also serves as Associate Professor of Science Education & Cardiology. Board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular diseases, he is Co-Director of the Cardiac ICU and the Associate Cardiology Fellowship Director at Northwell Health's Lenox Hill Hospital. He has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2019.

Treasurer, ABIM Board of Directors, Sonia A. Madison, MS, served as Senior Vice President for Public Policy for AmeriHealth Mercy Family of Companies (AMFC). In this role, she was responsible for establishing the AMFC public policy agenda. Among her many past roles in the health care industry, Ms. Madison served as Senior Advisor to the Secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2014.

Member, ABIM Board of Directors, Carladenise A. Edwards, PhD, is the Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Henry Ford Health System in Michigan. She provides executive counsel and leadership for the system's strategic planning efforts and partnership ventures, business development and transformation initiatives, and government affairs, as well as Henry Ford Innovations, the health system's multi-disciplinary team responsible for product design and commercialization, technology transfer, licensing agreements and international programs.

Erica N. Johnson, MD, Member, ABIM Council, is the Chair of the ABIM Infectious Disease Board, and is board certified in internal medicine and infectious disease. She is an Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the Program Director for the Internal Medicine Residency at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Andrea M. Russo, MD, Member, ABIM Council, is the Chair of the ABIM Cardiovascular Disease Board, and is board certified in cardiovascular disease and clinical cardiac electrophysiology. She is a Professor of Medicine at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, Director of Electrophysiology and Arrhythmia Services, Director of Cardiovascular Research and Director of the Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology Fellowship Program at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ.

Philadelphia, PA The American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) announced new appointments to its governance, including new members of the Board of Directors and ABIM Council.Yul D. Ejnes, MD is Chair of ABIM's Board of Directors and Rajeev Jain, MD is Chair-Elect. Robert O. Roswell, MD, is the new Board Secretary and Sonia A. Madison was reappointed as Treasurer. Carladenise A. Edwards is the newest member of the Board of Directors. Erica N. Johnson, MD and Andrea M. Russo, MD are new members of ABIM Council."As the field of medicine changes at an increasingly rapid rate, board certification remains an essential measure of doctors' current knowledge and proficiency necessary to provide the best care possible to patients," said Richard J. Baron, MD, President and CEO of ABIM and the ABIM Foundation. "In today's society where we have seen trust in institutions erode, the role of ABIM and its Governance members is critical. Board and Council members are dedicated to preserving the highest standards of medical practice and maintaining public trust in the medical community and the public."Dr. Baron added, "We're thrilled to have Yul Ejnes, a renowned and well-respected voice in the internal medicine community, become our new Chair of the Board of Directors. His leadership has been instrumental in guiding ABIM's ongoing evolution. Additionally, his passion for our mission is unparalleled and his enthusiasm for our work is contagious."Thesets the future direction, strategy and goals for the organization, and develops and maintains important partnerships in the health care community.The, which includes the Chairs of the twelve ABIM Specialty Boards, designs policies and procedures for Certification and MOC with peers across all the specialties of internal medicine to ensure the quality, relevance and effectiveness of ABIM's programs."I am honored to welcome two new members to the ABIM Council. Dr. Johnson and Dr. Russo have been integral members of their respective Specialty Boards since 2019; now we also look forward to them bringing their vast knowledge and unique insights to their roles on the Council. As ABIM evolves, Council members provide their insights and thought leadership to ensure our programs remain valuable to both physicians and to the public," said Bruce Leff, MD, Chair of the ABIM Council.ABIM's Board of Directors and Council are comprised of physicians with a variety of practice experience, as well as members of the health care team and public who provide important insights into what constitutes excellence in patient care. All physicians in ABIM Governance participate in Maintenance of Certification (MOC), and all members collaborate across the medical community to set strategy, lead innovation in assessment methods and explore opportunities to enhance Certification and MOC.