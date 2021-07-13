ABIM Announces New Board and Council Members
July 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPhiladelphia, PA – The American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) announced new appointments to its governance, including new members of the Board of Directors and ABIM Council.
Yul D. Ejnes, MD is Chair of ABIM's Board of Directors and Rajeev Jain, MD is Chair-Elect. Robert O. Roswell, MD, is the new Board Secretary and Sonia A. Madison was reappointed as Treasurer. Carladenise A. Edwards is the newest member of the Board of Directors. Erica N. Johnson, MD and Andrea M. Russo, MD are new members of ABIM Council.
"As the field of medicine changes at an increasingly rapid rate, board certification remains an essential measure of doctors' current knowledge and proficiency necessary to provide the best care possible to patients," said Richard J. Baron, MD, President and CEO of ABIM and the ABIM Foundation. "In today's society where we have seen trust in institutions erode, the role of ABIM and its Governance members is critical. Board and Council members are dedicated to preserving the highest standards of medical practice and maintaining public trust in the medical community and the public."
Dr. Baron added, "We're thrilled to have Yul Ejnes, a renowned and well-respected voice in the internal medicine community, become our new Chair of the Board of Directors. His leadership has been instrumental in guiding ABIM's ongoing evolution. Additionally, his passion for our mission is unparalleled and his enthusiasm for our work is contagious."
The Board of Directors sets the future direction, strategy and goals for the organization, and develops and maintains important partnerships in the health care community.
About ABIM's New Board Officers and Member Announced Today:
The ABIM Council, which includes the Chairs of the twelve ABIM Specialty Boards, designs policies and procedures for Certification and MOC with peers across all the specialties of internal medicine to ensure the quality, relevance and effectiveness of ABIM's programs.
About ABIM's New Council Members:
"I am honored to welcome two new members to the ABIM Council. Dr. Johnson and Dr. Russo have been integral members of their respective Specialty Boards since 2019; now we also look forward to them bringing their vast knowledge and unique insights to their roles on the Council. As ABIM evolves, Council members provide their insights and thought leadership to ensure our programs remain valuable to both physicians and to the public," said Bruce Leff, MD, Chair of the ABIM Council.
ABIM's Board of Directors and Council are comprised of physicians with a variety of practice experience, as well as members of the health care team and public who provide important insights into what constitutes excellence in patient care. All physicians in ABIM Governance participate in Maintenance of Certification (MOC), and all members collaborate across the medical community to set strategy, lead innovation in assessment methods and explore opportunities to enhance Certification and MOC.
ABIM Board Certified Doctors Make a Difference
Internists and subspecialists who earn and maintain board certification from the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) differentiate themselves every day through their specialized knowledge and commitment to continual learning in service of their patients. Established as an independent nonprofit more than 80 years ago, ABIM continues to be driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world. Visit ABIM's blog to learn more and follow ABIM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. ABIM is a member of the American Board of Medical Specialties.
