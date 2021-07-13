Berkley, MA Author Publishes Sentimental Memoir
July 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStoria: A Journey Through Life and Places, a new book by Alberto Rizzotti, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Thirty years in the making, Storia is much more than a simple memoir. Author Alberto Rizzotti's intention is to represent a lifetime of experiences in the context of his emotions. From birth to semi-retirement, he has much to share with regard to adventure, mischief, and achievements, but it's his open door into his thinking and his most personal feelings that make this book stand out.
Rizzotti has struggled with exposing himself to such a degree, opening up to the most intimate of disclosures, but ultimately, he wanted to be true, especially to himself. The writing of Storia is undoubtedly the most effective way for him to do just that, to state emphatically, Like it or not, this is who I am.
About the Author
Alberto Rizzotti is a financial consultant based in Berkley, Massachusetts, where he resides with his wife Diane, their son Eric, and their pets. Italian born, he emigrated to America in December of 1966. Because of his undying thirst for travel, developed when he was but a young child of eight, he has visited each of the fifty states at least three times (twice in Hawaii) and has traveled vastly in six of the seven continents.
He is an enthusiast for life in all its forms. He often performs as an actor in southern New England, enjoys painting, and is never afraid to try out new things. He has never forgotten his Italian roots and returns "home" whenever possible.
Storia: A Journey Through Life and Places is a 568-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1032-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/storia-a-journey-through-life-and-places/ or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/storia-a-journey-through-life-and-places/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us