Rockville, MD Author Publishes Humorous Memoir
July 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI'm Too Dumb To Be Friends With, a new book by Steve Cohen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We all know the feeling, when we've made that stupid mistake or a wacky assumption, right? Well, I'm Too Dumb to be Friends With is a delightful account of many such instances in a man's life, all wrapped up in good feelings and love.
About the Author
Steve Cohen lives and works as a loan officer in Rockville, MD with his wife Kim and kids Emily and Daniel. His favorite things (besides spending time with his family and friends) are: his dog Rocky, backgammon, cigars, going to the shore in Margate, NJ, working out on his Peloton, Dairy Queen (vanilla cone with chocolate dip), Seinfeld, Philly sports, online Scrabble, Charles Barkley, and Bell Biv DeVoe.
I'm Too Dumb To Be Friends With is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1390-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/im-too-dumb-to-be-friends-with/
