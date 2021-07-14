Boston, MA Flight Attendant & Author Publishes Book about Air Travel
July 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCall Light, a new book by J.M. Frollo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"What is the craziest thing that's happened to you while working on an airplane?" is, hands down, the most popular question asked of flight attendants.
Strange and entertaining scenarios are to be expected while millions of people fly through the sky or sit around waiting in airports each day, but the stories in Call Light bring to mind a couple of burning questions: What in the world happens to people when they pass through the sliding glass doors of an airport, and what is it about air travel that inhibits common sense, common courtesies, and basic problem-solving skills? We may never know why some passengers behave so outlandishly, but when they do, it's only natural to laugh.
From Mr. Fabulous' awkward advances to Mr. Gray's lavatory misadventures to the secondhand sandwich fiasco for The Couple in Row Five, Call Light is full of lighthearted and playful tales of life aboard an airliner. Told with wit and humility, these stories from an observant flight attendant feature a variety of lively personalities in colorful scenarios that share a positive message for any traveler: Be on the lookout for humor, and always choose kindness.
About the Author
J.M. Frollo is a flight attendant for a major US airline. Before beginning his airline career, he commuted by plane frequently as a mathematics education consultant, when he got his first taste of life in the air. Originally from Pittsburgh, PA, he now resides in Boston, MA, where he continues his love for traveling the world and documenting his humorous interactions with passengers and colleagues.
Call Light is a 340-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7034-5 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/call-light/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us