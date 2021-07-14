Vernon-Rockville, CT Author Publishes Biography
July 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVoices of My Ancestors, a new book by Donna Haselden, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sharing the stories of her ancestors, Donna Haselden shows us the lives of her middle-class ancestors of Italian and Jewish ethnicity. Their struggles for justice, good versus evil, and tough times have influenced Donna Haselden's life in many ways. Reading her family's struggles and accomplishments will have you asking yourself what was your turning point? What did you rely on to pull you through?
About the Author
Donna Haselden is active within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served a full-time eighteen-month mission in Manchester, England. Haselden teaches adult Sunday School and is a consultant for family history. She enjoys reading and is avidly active in family research. Haselden has a Bachelor's degree in Social Work and a Master's Degree in Special Education
Voices of My Ancestors is a 92-page hardback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7186-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/voices-of-my-ancestors/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/voices-of-my-ancestors/
