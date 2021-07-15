Arnaudville, LA Author Publishes Economic Welfare Book
July 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsY-R-U-N-D-C: Power and Greed of the Human Species, a new book by Bobby Bergeron, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After noticing and comparing the living standards of today, Bobby Bergeron has seen many changes in today's economic welfare, and the well-being of Americans have been politically compromised. If you believe this to be fiction, this story will be entertaining. But if you happen to find truth in this, you may find it to be disturbing.
About the Author
Bobby Bergeron lives in a small community where family is important. He loves spending time with his wife and granddaughters. Bergeron has written poems and other types of writing for his family.
Y-R-U-N-D-C: Power and Greed of the Human Species is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3979-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/y-r-u-n-d-c-power-and-greed-of-the-human-species/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/y-r-u-n-d-c-power-and-greed-of-the-human-species/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
