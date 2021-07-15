Carpinteria, CA Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
July 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat the Dark Whispers:A Poetry Collection for Midnight, a new book by Alec Burquez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What the Dark Whispers is a collection of poetry tailored to people who find comfort in the moonlight rather than the sunlight. For people who find it easier to walk in the dark and who yearn for someone to accompany them. For people who struggle with the dark and want to find someone who understands and whispers to them in the dark.
What makes this message relevant is a lot of people struggle with depression, anxiety, loneliness, and dark thoughts that they feel no one else should have to bother with them. Burquez wants this book to show people that they are not alone in their thoughts and feelings, and that it can show them some beauty in the darkness that takes a slight shift in perspective to see.
What makes my book unique is not just the words of longing and beautifully haunting thought, but artwork by the talented illustrator, Charlie Bruton, who brings the poetry to life in a stunning display of artistic talent that will captivate anyone who sees it.
About the Author
Alec Burquez has been writing since a very young age. He was enchanted by The Lord of The Rings which he considers to be his creative foundation, and he is all about anything fantasy related. He loves world building and coming up with histories and characters for worlds that defy imagination.
What the Dark Whispers:A Poetry Collection for Midnight is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7066-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/what-the-dark-whispers/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/what-the-dark-whispers-a-poetry-collection-for-midnight/
