International Lawyers Network Welcomes New Member in Cyprus
July 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network ("ILN") is thrilled to welcome a new member firm, LLPO Law Firm, in Nicosia, Cyprus.
LLPO Law Firm was established at the end of 1999 as the result of two existing law firms merging together. The result of the merger was the creation of one of the first law firms in Cyprus to be founded on the equal partnership model. At the beginning of 2006, LLPO initiated the formal internationalization of its services, launching representative offices in Athens, London, and Bucharest. Today at the core of the firm's sustainable expansion model lies the client-centric approach and sectoral expertise of its lawyers, in tandem with the ongoing utilization of innovative technology. Through its dedicated legal team, LLPO provides services in all major areas of the law with a particular focus on Corporate Services, Financial Services, Litigation, and Advisory.
Lindsay Griffiths, International Lawyers Network's Executive Director, said "We're delighted to be welcoming a firm with such an excellent international team of lawyers. We know that they will be an asset to our membership and their clients requiring cross-border advice in Cyprus."
For more information about LLPO Law Firm, visit the firm's website at http://www.llpolawfirm.com/index.html or their ILN profile at http://iln.com/Firm_Detail_1618.htm. Also, the ILN has an international directory available for iPhone, Android, and BlackBerry smartphones. To access it, log on to ILNmobile.com from your smartphone.
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-size law firms, which operates to create a global platform in the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. Since 2011, the ILN has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, recently increasing this ranking to Band 1. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability and depth of expertise.
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
