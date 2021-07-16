Reynoldsburg, OH Author Publishes Self- Help Book
July 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWill Your Journey Matter?, a new book by Jerry Fisher, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Taking you on a spiritual journey, Jerry Fisher shows the wages between science and God. Fisher presents critical thinking exercises about differences that may exist between past and history. Packed with uplifting messages that will empower you, Fisher encourages his readers to not accept their current reality but challenge everything you believe to know and understand.
About the Author
Jerry Fisher is the founder of a non-profit that serves underserved high school graduates. He always owns two businesses and enjoys reading in his free time. Fisher comes from a big family and was raised following the Christian faith.
Will Your Journey Matter? is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3761-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/will-your-journey-matter/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/will-your-journey-matter/
