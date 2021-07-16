Saint Cloud, MN Author Publishes Health Book
July 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFountain of Health: Regain Your Health, Happiness, and Lose Weight. A Revolution in Health for Everybody, a new book by Manuel Moran, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
While working as a surgeon over the last few decades, it became increasingly frustrating to Dr. Manuel Moran the obvious increase in diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and many other health problems. The lack of preventative support to his patients by the official medical establishment prompted Dr. Moran to write a one-page pamphlet with instructions on how to stay healthy, which he gave to his patients. Later those instructions became two pages, three pages … and finally this book, Fountain of Health.
Drawing from his decades of experience, Dr. Moran has compiled practical information to prevent and even reverse these common conditions. Follow the advice included and you too can remain healthy or regain your health and happiness.
About the Author
Physician, researcher, and self-taught nutritionist, born in Spain, Manuel Moran, MD, is certified by the American Board of Surgery and by the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery. He went to medical school at the University of Salamanca in Spain and obtained a Ph.D. at the same University. Moran was number 6 out of 16,000 applicants taking the national residency qualification exam in Spain, 1981. After finishing a 5-year General Surgery training at the University Hospital in Salamanca, he did another 5-year General Surgery training at the University of North Dakota in USA. Then a one-year fellowship in Colon and Rectal Surgery at the Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation in New Orleans, USA. A Clinical Assistant Professor at Texas Tech School of Medicine, Amarillo, TX, from 1994 to 1997, while he was working at the VA Medical Center, Moran taught medical students, family practice residents, and general surgery residents.
Dr. Moran has published 26 scientific articles in peer reviewed medical journals and has 28 podium presentations, or posters, in international meetings as well as two presentations at medical courses and one chapter in a medical book.
While working full-time as a surgeon and acting as the president of Central Minnesota Surgeons, Ltd., he also obtained a law degree-third in his class-at William Mitchell College of Law in Minnesota, USA. He had a limited law practice for a few years but finally decided to focus on Medicine and health prevention. Dr. Moran currently works full-time at the VA Medical Center in Saint Cloud, MN, as well as in the private sector. Dr. Moran's mother is also a self-taught nutritionist, who had a positive influence and allowed him to realize most medical conditions are either preventable or reversible.
Dr. Moran has provided free nutritional advice to his patients for many years. Most recently, he has designed a randomized study to determine potential beneficial effects of sodium bicarbonate, baking soda, with vitamin D3 for the prevention of viral upper respiratory infections like colds, and influenza/flu; and he is in the process of opening a functional medicine clinic to prevent or reverse chronic degenerative medical conditions.
Fountain of Health: Regain Your Health, Happiness, and Lose Weight. A Revolution in Health for Everybody is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3107-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/fountain-of-health/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fountain-of-health-regain-your-health-happiness-and-lose-weight-a-revolution-in-health-for-everybody/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us