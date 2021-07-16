Bear, DE Author Publishes Spiritual Positivity Book
July 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlesscipes, a new book by Jeanne Marie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Everyone faces hard times during their lives. How we handle these challenges makes all the difference in our outlook and outcome. Let's not forget that God is there and wants to help us during these tumultuous moments. Blesscipes is filled with little reminders of God's power and love for you. Whether you are studying hard for a big exam or going through the trials of divorce, you will find strength and encouragement through God and his Blesscipes.
About the Author
Jeanne Marie has faced her own challenges such as divorce, death of a loved one, and loss of work due to downsizing. Instead of being a victim, she made the powerful decision to believe God, and it made all the difference. As a registered nurse and pastor of Living Waters Ministries in Delaware, she now helps others understand the physical and spiritual connection of life and overcoming through the Word of God.
Blesscipes is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3111-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/blesscipes/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/blesscipes/
