Glenn Heights, TX Author Publishes Fantasy Book
July 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod Said,'Vengeance is Mine' (But the Lord Does Subcontract), a new book by Aundrie McHenry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
If you could see the future… would you have the courage to change it?
Dreyu Nattaya-Hayabusa has abilities beyond the norm, even for his extraordinary kin. Read his story and embrace a world that could have been…
God Said,'Vengeance is Mine' (But the Lord Does Subcontract) is a 626-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2275-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/god-said-vengeance-is-mine-but-the-lord-does-subcontract/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/god-said-vengeance-is-mine-but-the-lord-does-subcontract/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
