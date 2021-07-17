Easton, PA Author Publishes Romance Novel
July 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRemembered: The Mystical Love Series: Book 1, a new book by Lady Carol A. Dilts, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lysa is angry with this man who broke into her house and destroyed her belongings. She doesn't know but feels like she has known all of her life. She looked him directly in the eye and demanded. "Who are you and what do you want?"
Rubbing the area where she smacked him, he sat back and stretched out his legs, staring up at Lysa. "You really don't know who I am?" the stranger asked.
"Who the hell are you and what are you doing in my house?" she glared at him.
He wondered how he would tell her who he was. It had been at least fifteen years since he last saw her and had many things to tell her, but how? She didn't remember him at all and probably wouldn't believe him if he told her straight out, so he figured he'd have to go slowly.
"Well, where do I start? My name is Adrian. We have known each other for many years though it has been awhile since we've seen each other. Your mom was a very special woman. Did she not tell you about your history and what is to be the future?"
What will it take for Lysa to believe him? How will she remember him? Can she open up her heart and her mind to trust him enough to do so?
About the Author
Lady Carol A. Dilts is a mother of three, and she has raised many other children in her Pennsylvania home. Her hobbies include drawing, painting, writing. Her love of writing stems from her love of art.
Remembered: The Mystical Love Series: Book 1 is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1229-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/remembered/or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/remembered-the-mystical-love-series-book-1/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
