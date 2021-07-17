Lake Forest, CA Author Publishes Fiction Narrative
July 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThank You, Betty, a new book by Maria Tikhonova, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
No one would say that Steve's life was easy. But then, what teenager's life is? Between his disinterested, dysfunctional-and in his father's case, drunk-parents, his lack of popularity in high school, both with other students and his teachers, he's had enough. Perhaps, he decides, it he changes a few things about himself, things will start going his way. But at what cost?
About the Author
Maria Tikhonova began writing, at age 12, her first novel, Thank You, Betty. She cites her biggest inspiration as S.E. Hinton's The Outsiders. After her first novel's completion at age 13, she began writing her second. Tikhonova is also passionate about poetry, which first caught her attention while studying it in school.
Thank You, Betty is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7214-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/thank-you-betty/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/thank-you-betty/
