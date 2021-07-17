Louisville, KY Author Publishes Realistic Fiction Novel
July 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEnvironment of Care, a new book by Irvon Clear, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Environment of Care tells the truth behind the environment of healthcare through a fictional lens. While some items have been fictionalized, many of the scenarios depicted are based on true events within a hospital setting. Author Irvon Clear shows the behind-the-scenes details of how a major hospital is kept running through the engineering and maintenance departments, all the way to the top directors. From the politics, to the cost management, to the creative problem solving by those tireless workers to save costs and keep the hospital running. Through the eyes of Phil, the chief engineer, we experience a whole new world to the hospital that patients never see and learn about the heroes, beyond the nurses and doctors, who indirectly save lives every day.
About the Author
Irvon Clear is approaching retirement as the chief engineer within a healthcare environment. He has over thirty years of experience in healthcare facility management. He is a professional electrical engineer with an MBA in management.
Environment of Care is a 286-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1141-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/environment-of-care/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/environment-of-care/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
