Gaylord, MN Author Publishes Novel
July 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCombine, a new book by R. Cat's Sapin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Although we may think that we have everything about life figured out, we eventually realize there is so much more to life as we know it. The story of Combine shows that life is not always what is expected nor perceived. With a theme of self-empowerment, the story of a farm family is horror filled with humor. They will show you what you may see may not be the truth.
About the Author
R. Cat's Sapin has an eccentric taste that lives in Minnesota. Her rebellious nature has been incorporated into her writing. Some of Sapin's hobbies are making her own crossword puzzles, drawing, painting, making clay sculptures, and photography.
Combine is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2222-8 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/combine/
