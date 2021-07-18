West Valley City, Utah Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
July 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCrystal Mortem and the Library of Eternal Knowledge, a new book by Bradlee Love, has been released by RoseDog Books.
After a massacre on a faraway world, Guardians Dash and Petey are sent to find a lost friend. But all is not as it seems when the dreaded Duxin Empire frames them for the crime. Now they must embark on a journey to prove their innocence and discover an ancient crystal that houses the entire knowledge of the universe.
About the Author
Bradlee Love grew up watching sci-fi and fantasy films. His love of adventure and mystery is what inspires him to write. There's nothing better than the feeling of being taken off guard by something. That excitement of expecting one twist only to be hit with another you didn't see coming. It's like a game you play with the reader. Can they work it out before it's revealed? That is the cornerstone of all writing, the breadcrumbs. Love's favorite thing is creating fun and interesting characters. And exploring those characters in a different light. It's essential to have a character that can make you laugh. Make you sympathize with them, or make you hate them. That's where Love starts his writing. He begins with the characters, then builds the world around them.
Crystal Mortem and the Library of Eternal Knowledge is a 416-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-965-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/crystal-mortem-and-the-library-of-eternal-knowledge/
