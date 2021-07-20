Stephenson, VA Author Publishes Spiritual Book
July 20, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsElements of Truth (An Aid to Spirituality): 2nd Edition, a new book by Grace, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Elements of Truth is about living with God now and how it works; it affords the opportunity for personal introspection and enhanced spirituality. As you will see, practicing what you believe, gratitude, and affirmation and "letting go" are imperative in approaching Life. Text references to the Divine are printed with initial capitalization to give emphasis to and respect for the One power within and without everyone of us-a power that is greater than ourselves.
Elements of Truth (An Aid to Spirituality): 2nd Edition is a 238-page paperback with a retail price of $41.00 (eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3425-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/elements-of-truth-an-aid-to-spirituality/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us