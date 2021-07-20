Mullica Hill, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
July 20, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKeegan Learns He Has Choices, a new book by Robyn Smith Poston, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this fun story, Keegan learns that he has choices. He finds the choices he makes become his physical reality. Read to discover Keegan's story and what he learns the hard way.
About the Author
Robyn believes Early childhood development (ECD) is significant in the development of the young child. (ECD) encompasses growth health: socially, emotionally, and physically. It has a direct effect on the person children become.
Robyn Smith Poston continues to learn from her grandchildren how truly amazing the young mind is. Quilting and gardening are her hobbies.
Keegan Learns He Has Choices is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2374-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/keegan-learns-he-has-choices/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us