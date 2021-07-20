Reno, NV Author Publishes Novel
July 20, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Bully and I, a new book by BS Rules, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Bully and I is the story of an incompetent employee taking advantage of her coworkers, and the abuse her coworkers had to endure as a result. Supported by the company for eight years, the bully sweeps her ineptitudes under the proverbial rug to maintain her reputation, despite the constant dilemmas she forces upon her fellow employees. This book details the downfall of a good-for-nothing sluggard as she finally gets what she deserves.
The Bully and I is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1272-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-bully-and-i/
