Manakawkin, NJ Author Publishes Memoir
July 21, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Life's Work & 2020 Presidential Election, a new book by John Griffen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following John Griffen's life, starting from childhood to present day, he gives readers a special view on what he has experienced. From starting his own business as a young child to suffering a stroke and learning how to overcome the difficulties that come with it. He also touches on how he started to try and help the President during his re-election. There are many crazy stories with lessons to be learned, especially about his business gains and losses.
About the Author
John Griffen is a hard-working man who wanted the opportunity to service projects and help in any way he could. He has always finished what he has set out to do.
My Life's Work & 2020 Presidential Election is a 170-page hardback with a retail price of $41.00 (eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4276-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/my-lifes-work-2020-presidential-election/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-lifes-work-2020-presidential-election/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
