Springfield, IL Author Publishes Book on Local Homeless Women
July 21, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Least Among Us: The Lives of Homeless Women in Springfield, Illinois, a new book by James Traveler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In The Least Among Us, James Traveler shares the stories of six homeless women in order "to inject compassion into the numb consciences of those who would write them off." The featured stories are based on interviews with homeless women living on the streets of Springfield, Illinois. The author provides a platform for these women to tell their personal stories while offering a look into "a day in the life of a homeless woman." While this work will appeal to those in sociology or social work, there are vital lessons in empathy to be learned by everyone.
The book contains an introduction by Dr. Kay Young McChesney, an Associate Professor of Social Work at the University of Illinois at Springfield.
The Least Among Us: The Lives of Homeless Women in Springfield, Illinois is a 269-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3781-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-least-among-us-the-lives-of-homeless-women-in-springfield-illinois/
