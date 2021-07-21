TrypScore: The World's First App to Combine Comprehensive Driver Behavior Scoring with Rewards and Contests for Driving Safely
July 21, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsST. ALBERT, Alberta, Canada, July 21, 2021 — Leading driver behavior technology firm, Medidas Technologies, is proud to launch TrypScore, a free app for drivers, through its subsidiary, Medidas Digital.
For over a century, changing driver behavior has been about retroactive punishment through speeding tickets or increases in insurance premiums. The problem with this? Traffic deaths are at epidemic levels according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2020, 38,680 people were killed on U.S. roadways - the highest number since 2007 and an increase of 7.2% from the year before. That's in spite of the dramatic decline in driving during the COVID-19 pandemic. Creating a better, proactive way to improve overall driving behavior while reducing injuries and deaths from vehicle collisions is the driving force behind TrypScore.
TrypScore measures every "Tryp" drivers take, returns a score on driving performance, and then rewards users who perform safely in all facets of driving including speeding, acceleration, braking, cornering and phone use. "TrypScore was designed to be fun; our users can challenge each other on our leaderboards, collect "Pyns" at our corporate partner's TrypStops , and enter contests such as our Drive Free for a Year Contest", said Bill Bland, Founder & CEO of Medidas. "We love the stories our users are sending to us, including families challenging each other for the highest TrypScore, incredible gas savings achieved through improved driving, and of course when they win a contest or one of our daily or weekly challenges for actual gift cards".
Medidas Technologies uses geo-spatial technology, comprehensive scoring algorithms, machine learning and mobile gamification to create new paradigms in driver improvement. The goal is to contribute to the World Health Organization's Vision Zero initiative of zero deaths from vehicle collisions by 2050. Medidas hopes we reach this goal much sooner.
Drivers can currently download the app early and reserve their personalized username to start gaining daily entries into the Drive Free for a Year Contest. Download TrypScore today on the App Store, Google Play, or at https://trypscore.com
