Detroit, MI Author Publishes Spiritual Nonfiction
July 21, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMother of Hollywood, a new book by Rev. Luminita Dragu, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There are many issues within the intense world of Hollywood. Luminita Dragu had written this book addressing all of those issues, which includes religion. There are teachings from the bible, illnesses, triumphs, and adversities of stars. Dragu's work includes many facts that were not known about stars. Luminita Dragu is the spiritual mother of Hollywood, providing insight into their lives through the holy spirits.
About the Author
Rev. Luminita Dragu is Hollywood's pastor. She is also the spiritual mother of US and remarkably the mother of Hollywood. Dragu has been an intercessor for Hollywood for the past twenty-five years. Her endeavor is to illuminate Christ's path and help the stars achieve following this path.
Mother of Hollywood is a 184-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4506-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/mother-of-hollywood/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mother-of-hollywood/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us