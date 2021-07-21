The Muskoka Store is Ontario Cottage Country's Authorized Seller of the JADE Air Purification System
July 21, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsGravenhurst ON - After over 40 years of being the cottage country's source for everything a home needs, the famed Muskoka Store is now the area's first authorized seller of Surgically Clean Air's JADE Air Purification System.
"The COVID-19 crisis has forced Canada's families to focus on sanitization, while looking at all of the surfaces in our homes and thinking about the air we breathe," said Bruce Clark, founder of the Muskoka Store.
"These systems are described as being like hand sanitizer for your indoor air, and the world's best indoor air purifier. It was once thought that Covid was transmitted by infected surfaces but was later determined to be transmitted by air. "
"The Jade Air provides peace of mind and for the price you get that and when you clear away all the other airborne smells, germs and pollutants you really notice a difference when you take a deep breath. It's clean fresh air that you get to enjoy for decades. The price is nothing compared to the lifelong benefits".
JADE Air Purifier's commercial-grade performance offers high-quality air cleaning through sophisticated filtration systems and high-volume airflow capacity. Its beautiful contemporary styling makes it visually aesthetic, while also offering lower sound levels than any other premium air cleaner on the market.
"We're already seeing a tremendous demand for these systems in the area. Families definitely want the comfort of knowing that they have clean air in spaces that are regularly used by multiple people. These units also remove particles from dogs, cats, and other allergens.
The JADE Air Purifier is also perfect for people that are renting their cottage or listing it on Airbnb. Renters are very conscious about sanitization and air cleanliness because of the Covid-19 crisis. These units purify the air throughout the home, including washrooms, kitchen, bedrooms and entryways.
At The Muskoka Store, we are more than just a cottage store, we are a Muskoka landmark. We care about the safety of our customers and have been making positive contributions to the Muskoka community for over 40 years. In this same vein, we are so excited about our Partnership with Surgically Clean Air because we can offer added safety to your home and cottage for you, your family and your guests. Call the store (705-687-7751 or visit our website to learn more https://themuskokastore.com/products/jade-air-purification-system
About The Muskoka Store
The history of The Muskoka Store is steeped in tradition. It was founded in 1979 by cottager and windsurfing fanatic Bruce Clark, thanks to a clever tip from his mother Barb. During a typical Friday drive from the city, Barb spotted a small gourmet food shop for rent on Highway 11 and told Bruce it would be a perfect fixed location for his van-based windsurfing sales business.
Without hesitation, Bruce and Nancy took his mother's advice and moved the contents of his van into the shop. The Muskoka Store, originally named Muskoka Windsurfing, was born.
The Muskoka Store has since evolved into a true cottage outfitter with over 45,000 square feet of items carefully chosen to enhance Muskoka traditions both historical and current.
About Surgically Clean Air
We are the brand embraced and entrusted by Medical Professionals, Pro Sports Teams and Fortune 500 Companies to clean, purify and re-energize their air. We are also currently protecting over 10,000 dental professionals.
The Jade SCA5000C Air Purification System is among the most advanced and effective Air Purification Systems on the market today, bringing the clean, fresh and re-energizing air of the Canadian Rockies home to your office, home, and workplace.
Contact Information
Chris Adams
The Muskoka Store
