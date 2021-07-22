Venice, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
July 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Big Toe, a new book written by Jim Grant and illustrated by C. Laz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What is their big toe to a child who first encounters it? A lot of things, it turns out!
About the Author
Jim Grant has a vested interest in enhancing the life of his community, volunteering at a food bank and driving a bus for an intervention center for children and their parents to meet once a week. He comes from a large, loving family of six brothers and sisters, and five nieces and nephews, two beautiful daughters of his own, and one grandson, who happens be the best little boy ever.
Grant has been contemplating the idea of writing a children's book since his daughters were little, but the birth of his grandson, Jameson, gave him the final push to publish.
My Big Toe is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7040-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-big-toe/
