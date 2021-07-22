Stowe, VT Author Publishes Non-Fiction
July 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTheir First Teacher is You!, a new book by Duncan Nutter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Their First Teacher is You is a memoir and parental advice mash-up. Father of seven children and author Duncan C. Nutter has a unique and varied background not only as a father but as an educator for primary and middle-school students. His primary goal is to make parents more conscious of what they are modeling for their children. This is not a how-to guide but a call to action for parents to begin to acknowledge their accountability in how they live their lives and the best way to model their lifestyle as a positive and nurturing environment for their children. Nutter himself has struggled with being bullied, physical and mental abuse and has turned those challenges into learning experiences, becoming "that teacher," the one who demands all students are held accountable for their actions through academics and behavior while keeping his own example in check. This is a powerful model for parents as active parent involvement with positive examples speaks volumes over words.
About the Author
Duncan C. Nutter was taught from an early age that anything is possible. He went on to spend twenty years directing and acting in over fifty school and community plays. Additionally, he has taught students for over thirty years in seven different countries. At forty, he pursued acting and moved his wife and seven children to Queens, New York City. This led to being cast in a reality show and flown to Chicago as guests on The Oprah Winfrey Show.
Nutter enjoys traveling, having been to forty-two countries and forty-five states, long walks, playing tennis, and chasing around his grandson.
Their First Teacher is You! is a 226-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (Hardcover $22.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3477-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/their-first-teacher-is-you/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/their-first-teacher-is-you-if-you-want-to-become-a-better-parent-first-become-a-better-person-a-loving-and-encouraging-memoir-for-parents-written-by-a-teacher-and-father/
