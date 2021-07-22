Glen Lyon, PA Author Publishes Thrilling Mystery
July 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAdriane's Castle, a new book by Adriane Marrin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Adriane's Castle is a mystery based on a mistaken identity, leading to stolen diamonds. This exciting tale is based on historical facts of what may have happened to the Orloff Diamond.
About the Author
Adriane Marrin is a writer, director, and producer on YouTube.com and IMDB of all three feature length Adriane's Warehouse Films. She has parts in various films and television shows such as Daybreak, Search for Tomorrow, One Life to Live, All Good Things, Andreo's Target, and Stardust Memories. Other achievements include painting stained-glass windows and photographic portraits. Her family of twelve trained cats are in her films.
Adriane's Castle is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 and eBook ($18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6365-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/adrianes-castle/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/adrianes-castle/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us