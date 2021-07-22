Eau Claire, WI Author Publishes Moving Collection Of Poetry
July 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlissful Tales of the Heart, a new book by Ricky Gallegos, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
it is flawless
incomparable and seen by the blind eye
it lays within you
unbroken
strong as a dragon
it is precious
priceless
cannot be held by the hand of man
cannot be seen by machine
but can be heard in your voice
About the Author
Blissful Tales of the Heart takes you on a peaceful journey through the wonders of love, loss, and life. Relax and unwind with this collection of blissful poetry by Ricky Gallegos.
Blissful Tales of the Heart is a 42-page hardback with a retail price of $20.00 and eBook ($18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2007-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/blissful-tales-of-the-heart/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/blissful-tales-of-the-heart/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
