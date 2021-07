Eau Claire, WI Author Publishes Moving Collection Of Poetry

Blissful Tales of the Heart, a new book by Ricky Gallegos, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.it is flawlessincomparable and seen by the blind eyeit lays within youunbrokenstrong as a dragonit is preciouspricelesscannot be held by the hand of mancannot be seen by machinebut can be heard in your voiceBlissful Tales of the Heart takes you on a peaceful journey through the wonders of love, loss, and life. Relax and unwind with this collection of blissful poetry by Ricky Gallegos.Blissful Tales of the Heart is a 42-page hardback with a retail price of $20.00 and eBook ($18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2007-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/blissful-tales-of-the-heart/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/blissful-tales-of-the-heart/