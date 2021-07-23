Mankato, MN Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
July 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDeorum: The Morning Star, a new book by Benjamin Rathai, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Join the crew of the Morning Star as they explore the mysterious islands to the south of the empire in the world of Deorum, a world of magic, monsters, and machines. The former-smugglers-turned-explores find themselves in the middle of plots by the empire, a rouge general, a dwarven lord, and a mysterious figure only known as the lady in white.
The crew set out on a mission of exploration and stumble across trouble as they try to find their way through strange lands. They realize that they are the only ones who can defend the people from the advanced weapons brought by Argos and his followers from the empire, as they find unlikely allies and friends. The crew must fight to save the people of the islands and stop the former general from unleashing an ancient war machine capable of destroying the empire and sending the world into a devastating war.
About the Author
Benjamin Rathai has a degree in psychology and a lifelong passion for mythologies, religions, and cultures. He has enjoyed hobbies in story-driven and strategy tabletop games since he was a child, which developed into a zeal for storytelling and writing.
Deorum: The Morning Star is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1040-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/deorum-book-one-the-morning-star/
