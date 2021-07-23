North Chesterfield, VA Author Duo Write Book For Beginner RVers
July 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRV Primer - How to Start and Enjoy RVing, a new book by Michael and Marcy Vreeland, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In 2008 Michael and Marcy Vreeland started RVing and in 2017 sold their home and began the adventure of full-time RVing. Over the years they have learned valuable lessons about this unique lifestyle while trying to help other RVers avoid the mistakes they have made. They wrote RV Primer to give those just starting out tips and tricks to avoid the mistakes they had made.
Readers who are beginner RVers will gain valuable insight that will save them time and money while they enjoy the Vreeland's story-filled, humorous prose. Among the topics covered are how to select the right RV, how to properly maintain your RV, and how to wisely stock your RV. Whether you are considering RVing or are merely interested in what it is like, RV Primer is the go-to book.
About the Author
Michael Vreeland is a graduate of University of Maryland University College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Information Systems. He was in the U.S. Navy for ten years, where he was an Electrician Mate serving on World War II-era submarines. He transitioned into a position as a Communications Technician working in the classified Navy program Classic Wizard for six years. As a civilian he continued to support the program until he retired in 2008. His experience in the Navy allowed him to refine what he calls his "developed analytical approach to life," which prepared him to become a full-time RV'er and to write RV Primer.
RV Primer - How to Start and Enjoy RVing is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 and eBook ($13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7185-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/search.php?search_query=rv%20primer§ion=product or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rv-primer-how-to-start-and-enjoy-rving/
