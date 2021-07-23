Michelle L. Ross Earns the Accredited Wealth Management AdvisorSM (AWMA®) Designation
July 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAsset Management Group, Inc. of Stamford, CT., is pleased to announce that the College of Financial Planning has granted Michelle L. Ross the Accredited Wealth Management AdvisorSM (AWMA®) Designation.
The Accredited Wealth Management AdvisorSM, or AWMA® program, is a designation program for financial professionals. The program is designed for advisors who want to better address the unique needs of high net worth clients. The program's one-of-a-kind curriculum contains sections dedicated to behavioral finance, working with small business owners, and succession/exit planning.
A Norwalk resident, Michelle is a graduate of Sacred Heart University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in management. She began working at Asset Management Group 13 years ago as an Administrative Assistant, and has been a rising star, while attending classes at night and continuing to work, full time. After receiving her Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional (FPQP™) designation from the College of Financial Planning in 2007 she was promoted to Client Services Coordinator. During her tenure she has been responsible for addressing all aspects of the firm's clients' financial planning and administrative needs. In 2013, having successfully completed all course work and passing the required Connecticut State exam to obtain a license from the Department of Insurance, Michelle was promoted to Executive Director. In addition to helping clients achieve their goals, she is also responsible for the implementation of comprehensive financial plans, designed to assist clients reach their financial objectives. In 2017 she obtained her Series 65 securities license by passing the FINRA administered exam and was promoted to Vice President. Michelle's portfolio also includes being responsible for the education and mentoring of new employees to ensure they are fully acclimated and knowledgeable about the firm's core beliefs and responsibilities to the clients.
Asset Management Group, Inc., www.AMGplanning.com, was founded in 1983. The financial planning practice is a dynamic, privately held company with a well-established customer base. The firm builds long-term relationships with clients and provides them with financial planning advice and counseling. The company is proactive in bringing information and advice to its clients and strives to provide services that exceed their client's expectations.
Contact Information
jenny@amgplanning.com
Asset Management Group, Inc.
203-964-8300
