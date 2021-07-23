Wanchese, NC Author Publishes Fiction Novel
July 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTHE LOWER END: Innocence Locked Away, a new book by Lori Wells, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After the death of her grandmother, Jill Campbell returns home to Wanchese, North Carolina. Where Roanoke Sound flows into the Croatan Sound, caressing Roanoke Island eastern borders. An island that holds secrets from long ago. And even today among the living-Jill finds herself turning her beloved grandmother's house into a bed and breakfast, with the help of her adoring Aunt Bess and Uncle Bart.
One day while returning home from Addy's General store, Jill's attention follows a mysterious figure running through the woods near the old Jessup house, a home that has been abandoned and has fallen into despair. What secrets will Jill unearth when she finds herself exploring the unknown?
About the Author
Wells and her husband Kenny have been married for 35 years and have lived on Roanoke Island for 34 years. Together they have two adult children, three cherished grandchildren and Maggie, their Jack Russell.
Wells' hobbies include flower gardening, boating with her family and watching old mystery shows.
THE LOWER END: Innocence Locked Away is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1156-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-lower-end/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-lower-end-innocence-locked-away/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
