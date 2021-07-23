Inverness, FL Author Publishes Book
July 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife of Abuse to Success: "A Child's Story," a new book by Walter Paul Lawrence, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Growing up the whipping boy for a family's anger can shape you. In Life of Abuse to Success: "A Child's Story," the reader learns of one boy who came out of years of abusive treatment to find success and happiness in his own life.
About the Author
I wrote this book not to dictate to anyone. It's about what you may do to make changes in your life. Teenagers making responsible choices, mothers to hopefully choose the right relationships; dads, grandmothers, grandfathers to hopefully set the examples of what is right and what is wrong. My hope is that your future is brighter in time as mine is now. Because of my age now, this is my finale, and this book a catharsis. I am a crossing guard for my county. I control traffic in school zones. It's a challenging experience as most things are.
–Walter Paul Lawrence
Life of Abuse to Success: "A Child's Story" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7301-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/life-of-abuse-to-success/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/life-of-abuse-to-success-a-childs-story/
