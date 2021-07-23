Napa, CA Author Publishes Memoir
July 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWeddings: The Good, the Bad, and the Scary, a new book by Darlene J. Forbes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Weddings: The Good, the Bad, and the Scary by Darlene J. Forbes is a detailed and entertaining account of the author's thirty-six years of experience as a wedding coordinator in the Napa Valley Wine Country. They are all true stories from the beginning of her wedding journey to the present. Ms. Forbes writes with captivating poignancy of the crazy, fun, sad, beautiful, and ridiculous weddings that she has been part of. There are many couples that she has loved, enjoyed, and (occasionally) feared during her wonderful, zany career. Ms. Forbes asks herself if she had the chance, would she do it all over again? Her answer is a resounding "Absolutely!"
About the Author
Darlene J. Forbes lives in Napa, California, and has lived there for decades as a wedding coordinator, former dress shop owner, and former accountant. She is married to her husband, Jim, and has three grown daughters, along with nine grandchildren. Her hobbies include golf, reading, traveling, bocce, and cooking.
Weddings: The Good, the Bad, and the Scary is a 204-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1270-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/weddings-the-good-the-bad-and-the-scary/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/weddings-the-good-the-bad-and-the-scary/
